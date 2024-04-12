Maroon & Gold Spring Game Preview

Texas State will conclude the spring practice with the annual Maroon & Gold Spring Game this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Going into the spring game, Head Coach G.J. Kinne hopes to have many players get a chance to play in front of the fans that didn’t get a chance last year.

“I’m just hoping to get a lot of guys in there to play and get that experience in a game day type atmosphere,” Kinne said. “It’s always a little bit different. You can scrimmage or practice. ... You just want to go out there, be sharp and have that experience for those guys here at home.”

Here are some key things to watch during the Maroon & Gold Spring Game.

McCloud at the Helm

Many eyes will be on the quarterback position with the addition of Jordan McCloud.

McCloud, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, transferred from James Madison after leading the Dukes to a 11-2 record.

For many fans, this will be their first look at McCloud directing the Bobcat offense that was reinvigorated under the direction of Kinne and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich last season.

A key factor to look here is to see how much the Bobcat offense is adjusted to McCloud and how McCloud has adjusted to the Bobcat offense.

With the focus on McCloud, this will be an opportunity to see young quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and Brad Jackson operate under the fast pace offense.

Bobcat Defense under new leadership

While the Texas State defense will have to replace many starters from last year’s team, the Bobcats are also under new leadership with new defensive coordinator Dexter McCoil Sr. being promoted.

McCoil looks to bring a level of physicality and discipline to the defense this season after the Bobcats gave up an average of 32.8 points per game.

With the Bobcat offense expected to perform at a high level during the spring game, it will be a test to see how the defense will hold up against the high octane offensive attack.

Home run Threats

The Bobcats have a plethora of offensive weapons coming into the 2024 spring game.

In addition of running back Ismail Mahdi, wide receiver Joey Hobert and wide receiver Kole Wilson and tight end Konner Fox, the Bobcats added running backs Deion Hankins and Torrance Burgess Jr. from UTEP, Beau Sparks from Utah Tech and Kylen Evans a early high school enrollee from Frisco Emerson.

With the number of play makers at both running back, tight end and wide receiver, don’t be surprised to see multiple big plays.