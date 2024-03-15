Texas State defeats App State in pitchers' duel to start conference play

Texas State claimed the critical conference opening win as the Bobcats defeated the App State Mountaineers 3-2 in a tight pitchers duel.

With the Bobcats and the Mountaineers combining for just seven hits and five runs, Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout was proud of the team in grinding out the win.

“It was a really good Friday night game to open conference play,” Trout said. “[App State] is a really good team and they play very well. Austin Eaton threw his best game in a Bobcat uniform just attacking the strike zone and keeping them off balance. … We played really good defense tonight. Lugo made some great plays, Mora had some great plays and we came away with no errors.”

It was the night for the pitchers as starting pitcher Austin Eaton collected his second win of the night throwing seven innings while allowing just two hits, one earned run, two walks, and striking out five batters.

“He probably could have gone back out but we had J-Mart and Tippie back there,” Trout said. “It is phenomenal and what you want on Friday nights. Just going deep in the game and keeping it to one run.”

Following a perfect inning from Jonthan Martinez, Closer Matthew Tippie recorded his first save as a Bobcat to seal the win.

Despite Texas State facing non-favorable weather towards hitters, Trout was still happy with the result for the offense.

“Even though we had only three hits, I thought we actually did ok,” Trout said. “It was a tough night to hit again with the wind blowing in our faces. But when we needed it, we got the bats on the field. Augie had the big home run for us and we ran the bases well tonight.”

The Bobcats found themselves trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh following a RBI single by App State.

After junior Daylan Pena forced a four-pitch leadoff walk, senior designated hitter August Ramirez broke the game open connecting with a two-run homer into left center field to give the Bobcats a 2-1 lead.

“We call it rebound runs,” Trout said. “Just rebounding and taking back the momentum into our dugout. … Augie is known for driving balls into the gap and hitting the ball the other way. That was a great swing tonight.”

Texas State added another run in the bottom of the eighth inning when Alec Patino scored on the wild pitch from third base to go up 3-1.

The Mountaineers attempted to make a comeback in the top of the ninth when a solo homer cut the lead down to 3-2.

App State put runners on second and third with two outs, before Tippie earned the save with the groundout to third base.

Texas State returns to play Saturday at 2:30 p.m.