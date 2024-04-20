Texas State drops Game 2 to South Alabama

Texas State dropped Game 2 of their three-game series to the South Alabama Jaguars 5-2.

The loss drops the Bobcats record to 20-20 overall and their conference record to 7-10.

“We just didn’t play well,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “We didn’t pitch well and gave up too many free 90s. We only had four hits though we had more positive at-bats than that. There weren't enough positive consistent bats put together. We played good defense but outside the three-run home run, they hit with guys on and we didn’t. We just have to come out tomorrow and play better baseball.”

Texas State found themselves in trouble early in the first inning allowing four walks.

South Alabama took advantage of the walks by scoring on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

Despite having the bases loaded, the Bobcats got out of the jam with a flyout in center field to strand the runners.

South Alabama tacked on another run, scoring on the squeeze bunt to go up 2-0 before the Jaguars broke the game open in the fifth inning.

The Jaguars connected on a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to extend the lead at 5-0.

But Texas State didn’t throw in the towel. In the next at-bat, both right fielder Cade Manning and second baseman Chase Mora reached base on a walk and a single before the duo moved up a base on a wild pitch.

This allowed shortstop Davis Powell to bring both of them home with a two-run RBI single to make it a 5-2 game.

Unfortunately for the Bobcats, it was the only runs Texas State could score. The offense struggled, managing only four hits of the day and leaving seven on base.

The rubber match between the Bobcats and the Jaguars will take place tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.