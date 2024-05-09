Texas State Quarterfinal Game against Marshall postponed to Friday

Texas State Sun Belt Quarterfinal game against Marshall has been postponed to Friday at 1 p.m. due the weather.

The Bobcats and the Thundering Herd were unable to get off the first pitch when the game was delayed due to lightning.

During the delay, a powerful storm cell passed over San Marcos with high winds and heavy rain causing the tarp that had been covering the field to flip over itself allowing the rain to soak the dirt infield.

The high winds also caused some of the tents that were placed for the media postgame interviews to fly into Bobcat Ballpark’s left field and be stuck in the outfield netting.

Due to the infield being soaked in rain, the decision was made to postpone the game between Texas State and Marshall till Friday at 1 p.m. The winner will play later that day in the Sun Belt semifinals against South Alabama.