Texas State shuts out App State for third time to complete sweep

Texas State completed the sweep by grinding out a tough win against the Applahchian State Mountaineers 1-0.

The defense led the way for the Bobcats shutting out the Mountaineers in all three games.

“Whenever the other team doesn’t score any runs, you have a good chance to win,” Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “Our pitching staff did a really good job this weekend. They came out prepared and threw the ball well. They kept us in a spot to win every game which is all you can really ask of.”

Ciara Trahan scored the only run of the game hitting an RBI double into right-center field to score Hannah Earls from first base in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Starting pitcher Jessica Mullins threw the complete game shutout allowing just four hits, one walk and striking out three batters.

“It’s huge,” Mullins said. “It just shows that we are trusting our stuff and everything we have been practicing on is working. We have to continue to do that.”

Though the offense didn’t reach their expected standard, Woodard was still proud of the team for grinding out a critcital sweep of a conference opponent.

“That was a game we really could have given up,” Woodard said. “The vibe of the first two innings was not going our way. I’m just proud that they continue to find ways to fight and win ball games.”

Texas State is back on the road this Tuesday when the Bobcats face off with former conference rival the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

This will be the second meeting between the Bearkats this season with Texas State defeating Sam Houston 10-0 in the opening game of the TXST Tournament.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.