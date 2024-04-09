Aaron Lugo tags out the runner at third base for the final out of the inning. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Texas State's game with Texas suspended
Texas State's annual home game with the Texas Longhorns was suspended due to inclinement weather in the top of the ninth inning as the Bobcats trailed 9-1.
The game will resume play tomorrow night in Austin at 6 p.m. before both the scheduled Texas State road game against Texas at 7 p.m.
If not completed by 7 p.m., the second game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the first.
Texas got on the board first in the second inning when Texas left fielder Porter Brown smacked a three-run home run off the wall of the batter’s eye in center field to give the Longhorns a 3-0 lead.
The Longhorns added to their lead in the third inning on a Kimble Schuessler RBI single making it 4-0. Texas added their fifth run of the game on a failed pickoff attempt by the Bobcats.
Texas State answered back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Freshman right fielder Ethan Farris connected with a RBI single in center field cutting the lead down to 4-1.
But the Longhorns had other plans. Consecutive home runs by Longhorn first baseman Jared Thomas, a solo homer in the seventh inning followed by a three-run homer in the eighth inning, extended the lead for Texas at 9-1.
After the Bobcats fell in order in the bottom of the eighth inning, nearby storms had started to blow in causing the game to be suspended.