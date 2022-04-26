‘Cats pick up PRs at Michael Johnson Invitational

Texas State Track & Field tallied seven personal records and six top-five finishes this weekend at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco.

Senior thrower Will Blaser rose to the top of the Sun Belt leaderboard in the men’s shot put, tossing for 18.08 meters (59-4). The mark was just a quarter-inch off Blaser’s personal best and placed him seventh at the meet. Junior sprinter Dominick Yancy clocked in at 46.07 seconds in the 400 meters, good for fifth place in the event. The time was the third-fastest in Bobcat program history and second-fastest in the conference this year. Senior Isaac Sadzewicz took fourth in the men’s pole vault at a personal-best 5.26 meters, which currently ranks third in the Sun Belt. Junior sprinter Bervensky Pierre also clinched a personal record, crossing the finish line in the men’s 100-meter dash in 10.41 seconds, the seventh-best time in the conference.

On the women’s side, senior thrower Alyssa Wilson took second place with a 16.58-meter (54-0.75) shot put, which ranks ninth all-time in school history. Senior sprinter Sedrickia Wynn notched a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles at 13.43 seconds, which counted for the second-best time in the Sun Belt this season and third-best time in program history. And senior distance runner Aubrey Schmidt completed the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 12:02.34, finishing in third place and setting a new personal record.

Texas State will finish off its regular season this weekend when it heads to College Station for Texas A&M’s Alumni Muster on April 30.