11 Bobcats named to Sun Belt All Conference Team

Sun Belt Conference named 11 Texas State football players to the All Conference Selections with seven players being named to the First, Second and Third team squads–the most for any Texas State football team since 2008.

Headlining the class for Texas State on the first team are kicker Mason Shipley and running back Ismail Mahdi.

Shipley was named first team all conference kicker after the sophomore was perfect going 14-14 on field goals while being 5253 on extra points.

Mahdi was named first team all purpose player as the sophomore not only ran for over 1,209 yards on 199 carries but also caught 18 catches for 276 yards with one touchdown and returned 20 kickoffs for 529 yards and one touchdown.

Mahdi led the nation in all-purpose yards with 2,014 total yards.

The duo are the first Texas State players to be named to the First Team selection since Bryan London in 2019 with Mahdi becoming the first Texas State offensive player to be named first team since Keenan Brown in 2018.

Four Bobcats were named to the Second Team with one offensive player, two defensive players, and one special teams.

Wide receiver Joey Hobert was named to the All Sun Belt Second Team Offense becoming the first wide receiver in Texas State FBS history to make second team or better.

Hobert led the Bobcats in receiving with 71 catches for 847 yards and eight touchdowns.

The duo of Ben Bell and Brian Holloway made the All Sun Belt Second Team Defense at defensive line and linebacker.

Bell made 49 tackles for the Bobcats including eight sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss.

Holloway led the team in tackles with 98 and broke the Texas State FBS record for most tackles for loss with 16.

Mahdi was named second team all kickoff returner with 20 returned kickoffs for 529 yards and one touchdown.

Offensive lineman Brey Walker was named third team all conference playing 710 snaps for the Bobcats this season.

Rounding out the all conference selections are quarterback TJ Finley, wide receivers Kole Wilson and Ashtyn Hawkins and defensive back Shawn Holton who were named Honorable Mention.

Finley broke the school record with most passing yards in a single season with 3,287 passing yards with 24 touchdowns.

Wilson finished the season with 61 catches for 697 yards and eight touchdowns while Hawkins caught 52 passes for 819 yards and three touchdowns.

Holton rounded out the season with 83 tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Texas State will close out the 2023 season at the Servpro First Responder Bowl Dec. 26 against Rice.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc