Academy and Hill Country Christian find new homes in latest realignment

The San Marcos Academy Bears and San Marcos Hill Country Christian Rams learned about their new district opponents in the 2024-2026 TAPPS Realignment released last Tuesday.

Academy turned in an enrollment of 123 students while Hill Country Christian turned in an enrollment of 57 students. The numbers that were turned in will be used to determine the classification of both schools for the next two athletic cycles.

In football, both the Bears and the Rams will remain playing six-man football for the next two seasons.

Academy will stay in Six-Man Football Division Two but will see new district opponents for the upcoming season. The Bears moved to District Four where the Academy will be paired with Bracken Christian School-Bulverde, Faith Academy-Marble Falls, Holy Trinity Catholic High School-Temple, and Lutheran School-San Antonio.

Hill Country Christian will remain in the Six-Man Football Division.

Though the Rams’ district opponents will remain the same with The Atonement Acadmey- San Antonio, Heritage School-Fredericksburg, and Summit Christian Academy- Cedar Park, Hill Country Christian will be a new member of the district in Our Lady of the Hills-Kerrville who drops down from Division II.

In both Volleyball, Girls Basketball and Boys Basketball, the Bears will bump down from Class 4A to Class 3A and will be placed in District 4.

Academy’s new district opponents include Central Texas Christian School-Temple, Faith Academy-Marble Falls, Keystone School-San Antonio, Live Oak Classical School-Waco, Lutheran School-San Antonio and San Juan Cathlolic School-Austin.

The Rams will remain in Class 1A for both Volleyball, Girls Basketball and Boys Basketball.

Volleyball will be placed in District 6 with First Baptist Academy-Universal City, Heritage School-Fredericksburg, Legacy Christian Academy- San Antonio, Living Rock Academy-Bulverde, Our Lady of the Hills-Kerrville, Cornerstone Christian-San Angelo, River City Belivers Academy-Selma and Trinity Lutheran School. Girls Basketball will also face the same opponents in District 6 with the exception Trinity Lutheran School.

Boys Basketball will also be placed in District 6 with the same district opponents as Girls Basketball with the addition of Waterloo School-Austin.

In softball, both Academy and Hill Country Christian will be placed in District 4 of Division IV along with Holy Trinity Catholic High School-Temple, Bishop Reicher Catholic High School-Waco and San Juan Catholic High School-Austin.

In baseball, Academy will be placed in District 3 of Division IV with Central Texas Christian School-Temple, Faith Academy-Marble Falls, Live Oak Classical- Waco, Lutheran High School-San Antonio and San Juan Catholic High School-Austin.

Hill Country Christian will be placed in District 5 Division V in a nine team district.

coltonbmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: ColtonBMc