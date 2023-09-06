Academy falls in home opener in another offensive shootout

San Marcos Academy will still be searching for their first win of the season, as the Bears fell to the Austin Hill Country Knights in a thrilling 108-70 game.

Despite the loss, the Bears churned up 666 yards of offense, including over 500 passing yards from quarterback CJ Crauthers.

The Bears struck first in their opening drive, as Crauthers hit receiver Aiden Nolan for a 60-yard touchdown pass, as Academy went up 6-0 after the missed PAT kick.

Hill Country responded with a 11-yard touchdown pass and a successful PAT kick and the Knights took a 8-6 lead.

Crauthers struck again for the Bears by hitting Braydon Hurst for another 60-yard touchdown pass, as the Bears took back the lead at 14-8, following a Ayo Okoya-Thomas PAT kick.

The Knights responded back with a 36-yard touchdown pass as Hill Country went back in front 16-14.

But the Bears offense wasn’t done yet as Crauthers threw his third touchdown pass of the game with a 50-yard strike to Nolan. to go back up 22-16.

Hill Country snuck in a touchdown just before the first quarter ended, as the Knights scored on a 15yard touchdown pass to go back up, 24-22.

Academy was unable to score on their next possession, which allowed the Knights to gain control of the lead as a 70-yard touchdown run put the Knights up, 32-22.

Another failed possession by the Bears allowed Hill Country to strike again as a 15-yard touchdown pass made it a 40-22 game.

But the Bears were not out of it yet, as Okoya-Thomas caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Crauthers and Academy cut the lead down to 40-28.

The Knights once again snuck in another touchdown with a six-yard score with six seconds remaining in the second quarter, with Hill Country holding a 4828 lead.

Hill Country opened the second half with another touchdown drive, scoring on a 24-yard rushing touchdown to go up 5628.

Another failed possession by the Bears led to another Hill Country score as the Knights rushed for a sixyard touchdown to extend the lead to 64-28.

But Academy refused to give in as the Bears scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Crauthers to Okoya-Thomas, to cut the lead down to 64-36.

Hill Country responded by returning the kickoff 57 yards for the touchdown, as the Knights pushed their lead out to 72-36.

The Bears answered back as Hurst caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Crauthers, making it a 7242 game.

The Knights answered again, scoring on a 60-yard run to extend the lead to 78-42.

Crauthers found Nolan once again on a 42-yard passing touchdown, as the Bears cut the lead down to 78-48.

Hill Country tacked on another score on a 46-yard run as the Knights entered the fourth quarter with a 84-48 lead.

Nolan and Crauthers hooked up for their fourth connection of the night on a 31-yard pass to cut the lead once more, this time to 84-56.

Following a one- yard touchdown run by Hill Country, the Bears responded with a nine-yard touchdown run by Cash Miller to make it a 92-62 game.

Hill Country responded with a 10-yard touchdown run as the Knights crossed the century mark following the PAT kick to make the score, 100-62.

The Bears scored for the final time of the night as Miller returned a 48-yard kickoff return, to make it a 100-70 game.

The Knights added the final score of the game, a 50-yard touchdown run to make the final 108-70.

Crauthers finished the game throwing 24-40, for 507 yards passing and eight touchdown passes. Nolan led the team in receiving with seven catches for 247 yards and four touchdown catches, followed by Hurst with six catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Okoya-Thomas hauled in two touchdown passes along with making four catches for 75 yards.

Academy continues their homestand as the Bears host the Sugar Land Logo Preps Lions Friday Night at 7pm.

