Academy falls to Logo Preps, Bears still search for first win

San Marcos Academy is still looking for their first win of the season as the Bears fell to the Sugar Land Logos Prep Lions 44-30.

The Bears have faced one of the toughest schedules in TAPPS Six-Man D2, falling to both the State Champion in Logos Prep and the State Runner Up in Austin Hill Country in consecutive weeks.

The Bears struck first in the first quarter as quarterback CJ Crauthers hit wide receiver Aiden Nolan for a 18-yard touchdown pass, followed by an Ayo Okoya-Thomas PAT kick to go up 8-0.

Logo Preps responded with a 18-yard touchdown pass and tied the game up at 8-8, following a two point PAT kick.

Following the score, the game turned into a defensive slugfest with neither team scoring until late in the second quarter.

Logo Preps snapped the scoreless streak with a sixyard touchdown run as the Lions took the lead at 16-8.

But the Bears responded back as Crauthers found Nolan for a hit again for a 45-yard touchdown pass but the team found themselves trailing following the missed extra point kick and the score was 16-14.

The Lions snuck in a touchdown right before halftime as Logos Prep scored on a 37-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 24-14.

The third quarter turned into another defensive battle as neither was able to figure out the other.

The Bears scored the lone points in the quarter as Crauthers passed for his third touchdown of the evening, finding Maynard Sowell on a 30-yard score to cut the lead down to 24-22, as both teams went into the third quarter.

Logos Preps opened up the fourth quarter by extending their lead to 32-22 following a two yard rushing touchdown.

Academy responded with a touchdown drive of their own as Crauthers tossed his fourth touchdown pass of the game finding Sowell once more on the four yard score to make it a 32-30 ballgame.

The Lions answered back immediately, scoring on a 51 yard touchdown pass to put Logo Preps up 38-30.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Academy was unable to answer back, allowing the Lions to put the game away with a nine-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 4430.

Crauthers finished the game going 12-25 for 206 yards passing and four touchdown passes.

Leading the team in receiving was Nolan who caught three passes for 75 yards and with two touchdown catches to boot.

Sowell was second with three catches for 43 yards and two touchdown catches.

Nolan also led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 88 yards.

Academy returns to play Thursday as the Bears look to capture their first win of the season against the San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall Barons.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home.

