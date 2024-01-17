Area Round-up: Critical district games on tap

Basketball season is hurdling closer to the playoffs as the Hays County schools look to punch their ticket into the 2024 season.

In boys’ basketball, Buda Johnson bounced back from a tough district loss against Lake Travis to defeat Austin Del Valle last Friday to improve to 7-1 in district play and 20-5 overall.

The Jaguars sit firmly in second place a game ahead Austin Westlake and a game behind Lake Travis for first place.

Johnson will look to add on their wins this week with district games against Austin Anderson and Dripping Springs.

Dripping Springs is coming off an important win last Friday as the Tigers defeated the Austin High Maroons 64-58.

The victory puts the Tigers in fourth place in the 6A District 26 standings.

But Dripping Springs’ work is not done quite yet as the Tigers are in a must win situation against Austin Bowie to avoid a tiebreak.

Over in 5A District 25, the Hays Hawks captured their first district win of the season with a 64-46 win over rival Lehman.

Hays will look to continue their winning ways when the Hawks host Lockhart before taking on Leander.

Lehman will look to bounce back from their setback against Hays as the Lobos will battle Leander Glenn before hosting Cedar Park.

Switching to 4A District 27, the Wimberley Texans are dealing with heartbreak after losing to arch-rival Canyon Lake 47-46.

The loss puts the Texans firmly in fourth place ahead of Bandera but a half game back from Canyon Lake for third place.

Wimberley will look to be back on track in their quest for the playoffs when the Texans take on both Fredericksburg and San Antonio Davenport.

Flipping to girls’ basketball, both Dripping Springs and Buda Johnson are on the outside of the playoff berths as both the Lady Tigers and Lady Jaguars split their games last week.

Johnson sits in fifth place, currently two games behind Austin High.

Dripping Springs is in sixth place 3.5 games out of fourth place.

Both Dripping Springs and Buda Johnson will meet this Friday.

Over in 5A District 25, the Hays Lady Hawks bounced back from their tough loss to Liberty Hill to defeat Lehman 80-36.

The Lady Hawks are one game out of first place and currently sit tied for third place with Cedar Park though Hays owns the tiebreaker.

Hays will look to continue their quest for the district championships as the Lady Hawks take on both Lockhart and Leander this week.

Lehman continues their search of their first district win as the Lady Lobos face a tough district slate against Leader Glenn and Cedar Park.

Switching to 4A District 27, Wimberley split their district games losing a heart-breaker to Navarro in overtime before defeating rival Canyon Lake 49-41 to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

With the win, the Lady Texans are tied with Davenport for fourth place with the Lady Texans owning the tiebreaker.

Both Wimberley and Davenport will meet in a critical district showdown on Friday as a Lady Texans win will give them an edge for the playoff qualification.

