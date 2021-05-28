Asberry receives national Academic Momentum honor

Texas State junior guard Caleb Asberry was named one of the first-team recipients of the 2020-21 Academic Momentum Award, issued by Scholar Baller and the Institute for Sport & Social Justice (ISSJ).

The awards are given based on an athlete’s “academic improvement and the impact each student-athlete’s academic performance had on his or her classmates, teammates, academic advisors, and professors.”

Asberry helped the Bobcats earn their first-ever Sun Belt regular season championship in the 2020-21 season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games. For his on-court efforts, he was selected to both the 2020-21 NABC Division I All-District 23 Second Team and the All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team.

The Pflugerville native was one of 68 athletes who received the honor, one of eight among those in the Sun Belt and one of three from the Sun Belt who were recognized on the First Team.

On May 18, Asberry confirmed on Twitter he would return to the maroon and gold for the 2021-22 season.

“I’ve been getting asked this question a lot over the past couple of month(s) and I just wanted to clear the air,” Asberry said in a tweet. “I will be returning to play my senior year at Texas State, the only thing I will be changing next year will be my number.