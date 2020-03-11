Barrera, Bell sweep Sun Belt weekly awards

Texas State swept the Sun Belt’s weekly laurels on Tuesday as senior right-hander Dalilah Barrera and junior right fielder ArieAnn Bell took home the league’s Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Barrera (7-4) pitched a complete-game shutout for the Bobcats on Friday, giving up just one hit and no walks while fanning 12 batters in the 16-0 win at Georgia State. The Mercedes native now has a 1.77 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched.

Bell went 5-8 at plate over the maroon and gold’s four games during the week, leading to four runs batted in. The Castroville Medina Valley graduate took six walks, stole two bases, drove two home runs over the fence and scored six times to help Texas State lose just one game over the stretch.

It’s the first time the team has won a conference weekly award this season. It’s also the first time the Bobcats won both awards in the same week since joining the Sun Belt in the 2014 season.

Texas State (15-8, 2-1 Sun Belt) took on Texas A&M (16-9, 1-2 SEC) in College Station on Wednesday, the game ending after press time. The team will play in its first home series of Sun Belt play this weekend against Coastal Carolina (13-8, 1-2), beginning Friday at 6 p.m. inside Bobcat Softball Stadium.