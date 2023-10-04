Bears comeback falls short against Calvert Trojans, 62-55

San Marcos Academy’s comeback fell short Friday as the Bears were defeated by the Calvert Trojans, 6255.

The Bears drop their record to 2-4 overall.

Academy entered the fourth quarter trailing 5435, following a scoreless third quarter.

Quarterback C.J. Crauthers put the Bears back on the scoreboard as he found Braydon Hurst for the 14yard touchdown pass to cut the lead down to 5443, following the PAT kick from Ayo Okoya-Thomas.

Stopping the Trojan offense on the next possession, the Bears struck again as Crauthers found Okoya-Thomas for the two-yard touchdown pass to make it a 54-49 game.

Stopping Calvert again on offense, the Bears now had the chance to take their first lead of the game.

Driving down to the Trojan two-yard line, Crauthers hit Cash Miller for the score as Academy was now out in front, 5554.

But as soon as the Bears held the lead, it vanished.

On the returning kickoff, Calvert’s Quantis Huffman returned the ball 55 yards for the score, and following the PAT kick, the Trojans were back out in front, 62-55.

The Bears tried to regain the lead on the next possession, but to no avail as Calvert held on for the win.

The exciting fourth quarter preceded the traditional offensive shootout associated with six-man football.

Calvert started off the scoring fest as Kevondre Corona scored on a 40yard touchdown run to put the Trojans up, taking a 6-0 lead.

The Bears answered back as Crauthers hit Okoya-Thomas for the 5-yard touchdown, to tie the game at 6-6.

The Trojans responded with a score of their own, as Corona threw a nineyard touchdown pass to Jcourie Porch to push Calvert out in front, 14-6.

Academy once again answered the score, as Crauthers took off for a 46-yard run to make it a 14-12 game.

Again, Calvert responded with a touchdown drive of their own, as Porch ran for a 35-yard touchdown run to make it a 20-12 game.

The Bears were unable to answer the Trojans score and gave the ball back to Calvert Calvert made Academy pay as Corona threw a 71 -yard touchdown pass to Jertorious Blair to extend the lead to 27-12.

Academy got back on track on their next drive as Crauther hit Evan Donoso for the 12-yard touchdown pass to make it a 2719 game.

Calvert once again responded with a score, as Corona hit Blair again for a 58-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 3319.

Disaster stuck for the Bears as Academy fumbled in their own end-zone and Calvert recovered the ball as the Trojans were now up 41-19.

But the Bears were undeterred, as Crauther hit Okoya-Thomas for a 66yard touchdown pass to make it a 41-27 game.

The Academy defense came up with a stop to give the ball back to the Bears offense.

The Bears struck again right before halftime as Crauthers hooked up with Okoya-Thomas for the nine-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the first half to make it a 4135 game.

Calvert shut out the Bears in the third quarter as the Trojan offense scored twice from Blair on two rushing touchdowns before Academy would make their fourth quarter comeback.

Crauthers finished the game, throwing for 291 yards and six touchdown passes with Okoya-Thomas leading the way with five catches for 101 yards and four touchdowns, despite the loss.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc