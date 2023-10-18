Bears dominate Austin Royals JV, start district against Hawks

Following their bye week, San Marcos Academy was back on the gridiron as the Bears notched their third victory of the season over the Austin Royals JV team, 49-0.

San Marcos Academy improves to 3-4 overall.

The Bears will begin their defense of the district championship this week as Academy will host the Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills Hawks before hosting the San Antonio Castle Hills Eagles in the season finale.

Castle Hills currently sits in first place in the district standings, following the Eagles, 58-12, win over the Hawks two weeks ago.

For Our Lady of the Hills, the Eagles come into the district showdown against the Bears with a 0-7 record.

Castle Hills will come into their match-up with the Academy with a 7-1 record.

The Eagles victories come over Belverde Bracken Christian, Laredo St. Augustine, Nueces Canyon, Round Rock Christian, Temple Holy Trinity Catholic and Spring Founders Christian.

Castle Hills lone loss of the season came at the hands of Fredericksburg Heritage.

Kickoff for Academy vs Our Lady of the Hills is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m..

