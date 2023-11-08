Bears drop heartbreaker to district rival Castle Hills

The quest for a second straight district championship came up short for San Marcos Academy as the Bears fell to district rival the San Antonio Castle Hills Eagles 46-42.

The Bears finish the regular season with a 5-5 record as well as qualifying for the TAPPS Six Man Division II playoffs.

Academy struck the first blow of game as quarterback CJ Crauthers hit running back Aiden Nolen for a 26 yard touchdown pass to put the Bears up 6-0 following the missed PAT kick.

Castle Hills responded with a touchdown pass of their own as quarterback Josiah Wentrcek hit Edward Wilson for the 21 yard pass to make it 6-6 after the Bears blocked the PAT kick.

Entering the second quater, Crauthers found Nolen again for their second hookup connecting on a 10 yard to put Academy up 12-6.

After the Bears defense stopped the Eagle offense on their next possesion allowing the Academy offense to strike back as Crauthers ran for a 35 yard touchdown.

Ayo Okoya-Thomas booted the PAT kick as the Bears extend their lead to 20-6.

The Eagles were able to make the game a one possession contest as Wentrcek scored a 39 yard touchdown it make a 2014 game following the made PAT kick.

Castle Hills opened up the third quarter with a touchdown drive as Aadyn Peterson scored on the five yard touchdown run.

Combined with the made PAT kick, the Eagles took their first lead of the game at 22-20.

Disaster struck for the Bears on the next drive as Wentrcek picked the ball off before returning it 55 yards for the score as the Eagles took a commanding 30-20 lead.

Academy didn’t back down as on the next drive Crauthers found Okoya-Thomas for the scored to cut the lead down to 30-28.

Castle Hills responded with a touchdown drive of their own as the Eagles pushed the lead back to 38-28.

The Bears answered back once more as Crauthers found Cash Miller for the 45 yard touchdown pass to make it a 38-36 game.

Academy was unable to take the lead in the fourth quarter as Castle Hills scored once more before the Bears could taking the win at 46-42.

Academy will take Conroe Covenant Christian Friday at Bryan Allen Academy.