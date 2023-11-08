Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Braydon Hurts breaks tackles in Academy’s game against San Antonio Castle Hills
Bears drop heartbreaker to district rival Castle Hills

Wed, 11/08/2023 - 12:00am
SMA FOOTBALL
Colton Mcwilliams
Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The quest for a second straight district championship came up short for San Marcos Academy as the Bears fell to district rival the San Antonio Castle Hills Eagles 46-42.

The Bears finish the regular season with a 5-5 record as well as qualifying for the TAPPS Six Man Division II playoffs.

Academy struck the first blow of game as quarterback CJ Crauthers hit running back Aiden Nolen for a 26 yard touchdown pass to put the Bears up 6-0 following the missed PAT kick.

Castle Hills responded with a touchdown pass of their own as quarterback Josiah Wentrcek hit Edward Wilson for the 21 yard pass to make it 6-6 after the Bears blocked the PAT kick.

Entering the second quater, Crauthers found Nolen again for their second hookup connecting on a 10 yard to put Academy up 12-6.

After the Bears defense stopped the Eagle offense on their next possesion allowing the Academy offense to strike back as Crauthers ran for a 35 yard touchdown.

Ayo Okoya-Thomas booted the PAT kick as the Bears extend their lead to 20-6.

The Eagles were able to make the game a one possession contest as Wentrcek scored a 39 yard touchdown it make a 2014 game following the made PAT kick.

Castle Hills opened up the third quarter with a touchdown drive as Aadyn Peterson scored on the five yard touchdown run.

Combined with the made PAT kick, the Eagles took their first lead of the game at 22-20.

Disaster struck for the Bears on the next drive as Wentrcek picked the ball off before returning it 55 yards for the score as the Eagles took a commanding 30-20 lead.

Academy didn’t back down as on the next drive Crauthers found Okoya-Thomas for the scored to cut the lead down to 30-28.

Castle Hills responded with a touchdown drive of their own as the Eagles pushed the lead back to 38-28.

The Bears answered back once more as Crauthers found Cash Miller for the 45 yard touchdown pass to make it a 38-36 game.

Academy was unable to take the lead in the fourth quarter as Castle Hills scored once more before the Bears could taking the win at 46-42.

Academy will take Conroe Covenant Christian Friday at Bryan Allen Academy.

