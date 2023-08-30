Bears fall to Fredericksburg Heritage in offensive slugfest

San Marcos Academy found themselves in an offensive shootout, as the Bears fell to the Fredericksburg Heritage Eagles , 56-34, in Six-Man action.

The Bears answered first, as quarterback C.J. Crauthers found Maynard Sowell on the 18-yard pass, to go up 6-0, following the failed one-point conversion.

Heritage answered back with an 11-yard touchdown run, and along with a two point conversion kick, took their first lead of the game at 8-6.

16 seconds later, the Eagles struck again, as Tres Jons scored on a 25-yard touchdown run to put Heritage up 16-6.

Academy responded to the score, as Crauthers and Sowell connected for a 31-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead down to 16-14, following the two -point kick by Aidan Nolan.

Jons scored again for the Eagles–this time on a 1-yard touchdown run, as Heritage pushed the lead back out to 22-14.

The Bears battled back, however, as Crauthers hit Sowell again on a 46-yard touchdown pass, to put the lead down to 22-20.

Jons scored his third touchdown of the quarter on the next possession, as Heritage once again pushed their lead out to 28-20.

After a fireworks show of a first quarter, both defenses dug their heels in for the second quarter.

Heritage broke through midway in the second, as Quatro Stewart scored on a 38-yard run, as the Eagles pushed their lead out to 36-20.

The Eagles struck again in the third quarter, as a eight-yard touchdown pass extended the lead to 44-20.

The Bears finally ended their scoring drought when Crauthers found Sowell for the fourth time on a 18-yard touchdown pass, to cut the lead down to 44-36.

Jons put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns, before Crauthers fifth touchdown pass to Ayo Okoya-Thomas, as the Eagles won 56-34.

San Marcos Academy will look to get back into the win column in the home opener, as the Bears host the Austin Hill Country Knights.

The Knights are coming off of an 73-37 win over Round Rock Christian.

Kickoff for San Marcos Academy-Austin Hill Country is Friday at 7 p.m. at the McCoy-Remme Athletic Complex.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc