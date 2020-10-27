Bears fall in homecoming game to Austin Veritas Academy, 46-28

San Marcos Academy was defeated by Austin Veritas Academy in the Bears’ homecoming game inside Ingram Stadium on Friday, 46-28.

SMA (3-2) hung with the Defenders (5-0) through the first half, only trailing 16-8. But Veritas Academy pulled away with a 30-point second half to take the 46-28 victory.

Sophomore quarterback Mitchell Howard completed 10-of-18 passes for 86 yards with one touchdown and one interception while also gaining 35 yards and a score on five rushing attempts. Senior tight end Julian Hernandez-Enriquez reeled in Howard’s lone touchdown throw from seven yards out and caught three other passes to finish the night with 37 yards.

Senior Gino Dipollino made his presence felt all over the field, leading the Bears with 68 yards rushing on 13 carries, catching one pass for six yards, completing one pass for 24 yards and posting a team-high 21 tackles. He was followed by senior Alex Davis and junior Jacob Hammack on defense with 11 tackles each. Davis trailed just Hernandez-Enriquez in the passing game with two catches for 32 yards. Hammack also led SMA with 3.0 sacks.

The Bears will look to bounce back when they host Temple Holy Trinity Catholic (2-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. inside Ingram Stadium in SMA’s final home game of the regular season.