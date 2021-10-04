Bears fall at Marble Falls Faith Academy

San Marcos Academy completed a 22-point comeback against Marble Falls Faith Academy on Friday. But it wasn’t enough as the Bears fell to the Flames, 46-36.

SMA (4-2, 1-1 district) trailed the hosts 30-8 in the second quarter, but came back to tie it at 30-30 by the end of the third quarter. MFFA (5-0, 1-0) came out on top, though, outscoring the visitors 16-6 in the final period to seal the win.

Bears junior quarterback Mitchell Howard completed 9-of-26 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns — two to senior Inaki Infante-Valenzuela and another to senior Mason Loep — with two interceptions and added another 56 yards and a score on eight rushing attempts. Junior Cole Krackau led the backfield with 62 rushing yards and one TD on 11 carries. Loep and junior Timothy Murphy each snagged interceptions for the defense.

SMA now turns its attention to this week’s home matchup against Austin Hill Country (3-2, 1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.