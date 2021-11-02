Bears take out Celtics on the road in regular season finale

San Marcos Academy came away with a 68-22 road win over Temple Holy Trinity in the 2021 regular season finale on Friday.

The Bears got off to a hot start, opening up a 31-0 lead by the end of the first half. The team kept its foot on the pedal the rest of the way, adding another 37 points in the final two quarters.

Junior quarterback Mitchell Howard completed 8-of-12 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns — one to senior Mason Loep, one to senior Inaki Infante-Valenzuela and one to junior T.J. Murphy. Howard also added another 104 yards and a score on seven carries.

Senior Chizi Efobi led the team with 159 yards and four touchdowns on nine rushes. Junior Cole Krackau chipped in another 53 yards and a score on three carries.

On defense, Efobi racked up 11 tackles, two for loss, and three quarterback hurries. Krackau had 10 stops, one for loss, four hurries and two forced fumbles. Murphy added six tackles, one for loss.

SMA finishes the regular season at 7-3 overall and 4-2 in district play.