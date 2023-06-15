BOBCATS ADD TO ROSTER

Texas State announces signing of 17 transfers

Texas State has officially announced the addition of 17 transfers to the 2023 football roster ahead of summer workouts.

With the addition of the new transfer, the Bobcats have signed 50 players during the 2023 recruiting cycle including 14 who have signed their national letters of intent as well as signing 36 transfers which include the 17 early summer signees.

Of the early summer signees, 12 players are joining from Power Five teams such as Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas, Arizona State, Colorado, Northwestern, Duke, Iowa State and West Virginia.

As of now, Texas State’s 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 87th out the 133 FBS teams and ranks 4th in the Sun Belt Conference One of the biggest names to come out of the early summer signee class is quarterback T.J. Finley.

Coming out of Ponchatoula High School in Louisiana, Finley was a starting quarterback for the Louisiana State Tigers during the 2020 season where he threw for 941 yards and five touchdowns in five games for the Bayou Bengals.

Finley transferred to Auburn the following season where he played nine games for the Tigers throwing for 600 yards and five touchdowns.

Finley transferred to Texas State following the 2022 season.

Joining Finley is a pair of transfer offensive lineman from Oklahoma in Marcus Alexander and Brey Walker.

Walker played over 40 games for the Sooners since 2019 while Alexander has played one game with the duo being highly recruited out of high school.

Another Big 12 transfer joining the Bobcats this year is redshirt freshman Derrick Brown who comes over from Texas.

The former Longhorn will change from a linebacker position to a defensive lineman for Texas State this year.

Texas State also added two more players from Incarnate Word in defensive lineman Sam Latham and defensive back Shawn Holton, making nine players who followed Kinne and his staff to San Marcos.

During the 2022 season, Latham recorded 38 total tackles for the Cardinals along with 16 solo tackles and three sacks.

Holton made 37 total tackles for Incarnate Word in the 2022 season as well as making 26 solo tackles and intercepting three passes.

Coming back home to Hays County for the Bobcats is transfer Alex Harkey who transfers from Colorado.

A graduate of Hays Consolidated, Harkey played in all 12 games for the Buffaloes while spending his 2021 at Tyler Junior College.

