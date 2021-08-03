Bobcats add UNT, Army to future non-conference slate

Texas State Football is set to play in home-and-home series with North Texas and Army in the not-too-distant future.

Executive Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Operations Don Coryell revealed the non-conference additions in a release on Monday.

“I’m really excited to be able to add quality programs like North Texas and Army to our future schedules,” Coryell said in a statement. “We have a large number of military veterans and servicemen and women in Central Texas, and to give them the opportunity to watch Texas State play a service academy at Bobcat Stadium is truly special. In addition, getting to play North Texas is a chance to revisit an old rivalry between Texas State and UNT, an opportunity I think both fan bases will really enjoy.”

The Mean Green are 29-7-3 all-time against the Bobcats and are Texas State’s second-most frequent matchup, though the teams haven’t faced each other since 1994. The home-and-home series begins Sept. 19, 2026, inside Bobcat Stadium. The maroon and gold will head to Denton to complete the series on August 31, 2030.

Texas State and Army have not played each other before, but will for the first time in San Marcos on Sept. 1, 2029. The Bobcats will play the return game in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 21, 2030.