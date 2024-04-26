Bobcats advance to match play, fall to Arkansas State

Texas State made a run at the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship advancing to match play after three rounds of stroke play.

The Bobcats fell in the semifinals against Arkansas State losing 4-1.

Going into the third round of stroke play, Texas State sat in 7th place.

The Bobcats finished three shots under par to finish the third round in fourth place to clinch a spot in the four team playoff in match play.

Senior Kasper Nyland was the highest placing golfer for the Bobcats shooting one over par over the three rounds good enough for seventh place.

Sophomore Sakke Siltala finished in 15th place shooting four over par, and Senior Marcelo Garza placed in 32nd place shooting seven over par.

Texas State will await their postseason fate after the completion of the Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship.

