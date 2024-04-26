Bobcats advance to NCAA Regionals, play in Bryan

Texas State learned their postseason fate this past Wednesday after winning the program’s first conference championship since 2016.

The Bobcats were selected to play in the Bryan Regional at the Tradition Club golf course May 6th through 8th.

Texas State will compete against 11 other teams including Texas A&M, SMU, Sam Houston, LSU and Clemson.

Coming into the Bryan Regional, Texas State dominated the Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championships.

After three rounds, the Bobcats won in stroke play by a dominating 16 strokes while graduate senior Hailey Jones captured the individual championship. Jones was the first Bobcat to place first at the Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championships since Sasikarn Somboonsup in 2017.

Texas State advanced to the match play portion of the conference championship with the No. 1 seed in what amounts to a four team match-play playoff. Paired with Old Dominion, the Bobcats defeated the Monarchs 3-1-1, advancing to the conference championship round against Georgia Southern.

Jones won the first match point for the Bobcats against her opponent winning by six holes with five left to play.

Junior Matilda Svahn gave Texas State their second match point of the championship round, defeating her opponent 4 & 2.

Senior Junia Gabasa sealed the conference championship, winning on a 16th hole and beating her opponent by 3 & 2. The final two Texas State players were not required to finish their matches.

Texas State will need to place in the Top Five in the team standings of the Bryan Regional to advance to finals.

