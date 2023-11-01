Bobcats advance to quarterfinals with win over Louisiana

Texas State came away with a 2-1 victory Monday night at the Foley Sports Complex over Louisiana in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship. It was the Bobcats’ first win in the tournament since a quarterfinal victory in 2018 and first time scoring two goals in a conference tournament match since 2013.

“I’m proud of the team and their effort tonight. Nice to get a win in the conference tournament and excited to advance,” Head Coach Steve Holeman said.. “We did some really good things today and will need to be at our best for Wednesday. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and get ready tomorrow for a quick turnaround.”

In goal, Caitlyn Draper made seven saves on the night. Five of her stops came in the first 45 minutes.

She now has 61 saves on the season and is one shy of tying Amanda Bryd’s 2007 total for the third most by a freshman Bobcat goalkeeper.

A free kick was earned a little over 20 yards away from the frame by TXST late in the 29th minute. Lily Erb sent a low ball into the box that bounced around and saw a Louisiana defender attempt to clear it.

The ball ricocheted off of Wright and past the goalkeeper to give the Bobcats a 1-0 advantage on the senior’s team leading seventh goal of the season.

Nearly 55 minutes into the contest, a cross into the box found Junior and she put the ball past the keeper.

However, the tally was called back as the junior forward was a step offside when the ball was played.

Lucy Hart sent a cross into the box with nearly 19 minutes left on the clock.

A defender got her head on the ball but sent it right back into the middle just outside the six-yard box. Mady Soumare was there to pounce and blasted a left-footed shot past the keeper for her fourth goal of the season that also doubled the lead.

The Cajuns would press forward and were able to find an equalizer just over halfway through the 88th minute when Hailly Waterhouse hit a one-time into the upper right corner off a cross from Sisley Stephens.

The last chance for Louisiana came from Lauren Bennet with 19 seconds to play. Her shot was popped up in the air but easily caught by Draper.

Next up for the Bobcats is a meeting with the regular season champions and No. 1 seed South Alabama in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday.