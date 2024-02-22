Bobcats announce Spring Practice schedule for 2024

Texas State football announced the full spring practice schedule as the Bobcats prepare for the upcoming 2024 season.

Spring practice for the Bobcats will start on March 21 and will continue on through April 12 with the annual Maroon and Gold spring game scheduled for April 13.

Texas State is coming off of a historic 8-5 season where the Bobcats won the most games since making the jump to Football Bowl Subdivision since 2012 and the most wins as a program since 2008.

The season also saw the Bobcats play and win their first ever bowl game winning the Servpro First Responders Bowl over the Rice Owls 45-21.

Despite returning the majority of their starters and offensive coaching staff, one of the bigger questions for the Bobcats will be the starting quarterback position following the transfer of both Malik Hornsby and T.J. Finley.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc