Bobcats beat Kansas City 1-0, off to best start in program history

Texas State Soccer is off to the best start in program history, improving to 5-0-0 after defeating Kansas City 1-0 Thursday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Head Coach Steve Holeman has made his impact known early on as he adds another accolade to his impressive career.

The Bobcats found themselves knotted at zero against the visiting Roos late in the game, until sophomore Zoe Junior netted her third goal of the season off of an assist from junior Mya Ulloa’s free kick in the 74th minute.

“They had something to play for tonight and they knew it was on the line obviously. We wanted to be the team to make history and they did that tonight so it’s fantastic for the girls that have had the chance to do this,” Holeman said. “We’re gonna enjoy this moment, we’re gonna enjoy this night and then of course we’ll regroup tomorrow and get ready for the next one.”

Kansas City’s defense held strong during the match, holding off the constant pressure that has brought the Bobcats success throughout their first five matches. Texas State was held to a season-low seven shots with only three of them being on goal. Luckily for the maroon and gold, they found the back of the net with the few opportunities they had.

“Kansas City is a very good team. They’re well coached, they’re very organized, they’re very good in possession. They did a fantastic job breaking our press, so we had to change things tactically and then defensively,” Holeman said. “They limited us. I think that’s the fewest shots we’ve had, but we had a couple quality ones and we made the one count.”

The Bobcats were also challenged when it came to protecting their net, as Senior Kamaria Williams showed out with two defensive highlights of her own. One came in the first half, extending the stalemate, and the other came within the final seconds as her header crushed the Roos’ final hopes.

“Honestly (it) just goes back to what we do on the practice field. So preparing ourselves for these games (and) for these moments like that,” Williams said. “They have my back and everything and then it’s the same way for me, I have their back (as well). I’m supporting them. We all were always there supporting each other and that’s all that matters.”

The Bobcats will look to continue their undefeated start to the 2022 season on Sept. 4 when they travel to Denton to take on North Texas (4-1-0). The in-state matchup will begin at 1 p.m. as the Mean Green look to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to Oklahoma.