Bobcats blow out Prairie View A&M in dominate win 23-2

Texas State was back at Bobcat Ballpark this week as the Bobcats walloped the Prairie View A&M Panthers 23-2. They also set a program record for most walks in a game with 15.

Though Head Coach Steven Trout was proud of the Bobcats for putting both double digit numbers in hits, runs and walks, he was also proud of starting pitcher Tony Robie for powering through a rough start.

“He came out and walked a couple in the first inning, kind of how we’ve been doing,” Trout said. “It took a really good throw from August Ramirez to get the out and get everyone settled in. Then he threw the baseball how Tony Robie throws the baseball. It was just that moment of getting over the hump.”

Robie finished the game throwing five innings and allowing just three hits, one earned run, four walks and striking out eight batters.

The Bobcats kicked off the scoring fest with an eight-run second inning highlighted by a Ramirez grand slam.

Texas State then added 10 runs in the sixth inning before cruising to the 23-2 win.

The Bobcats will go on the road this weekend to compete at the Astros Classic in Houston.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc