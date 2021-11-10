Bobcats blow past Cardinals in season debut, 75-57

SAN ANTONIO — Drue Drinnon settled into his new role in Texas State’s season opener.

The junior point guard was out of rhythm last Thursday during the Bobcats’ scrimmage against St. Mary’s. Senior guard Mason Harrell was ruled out for the game, moving Drinnon into the starting lineup in his first competition playing for the maroon and gold. Drinnon made just one of his seven shots on the night for two points in 30 minutes.

But Harrell returned in time for the team’s season opener at Incarnate Word on Tuesday, moving Drinnon back into the role he was originally expected to play. The Navarro College transfer went 5-8 from the floor, including two 3-pointers, to score 12 off the bench in a 75-57 win.

“It feels great, man,” Drinnon said. “Coming and joining the team that just wants it all, I'm just glad I'm able to fit in and be a piece of it.”

Drinnon was one of four newcomers who contributed for the Bobcats, joining junior forward Tyrel Morgan, sophomore guard Davion Coleman and freshman big Brandon Love. Coleman showed some quickness off the bounce, getting layups on a pair of drives to the rim. Morgan and Love played important minutes, too, after Texas State’s bigs got into foul trouble.

The Bobcats’ returners made the biggest impacts, though. Senior guard Caleb Asberry caught fire early, lighting up the Cardinals for 17 points in the first half and leading the visitors to a 43-24 lead at halftime.

“I think it just helps making a conscious effort to try to get (Asberry) open looks early on,” head coach Terrence Johnson said. “He did a really good job of setting his (defender) up. And the guys did a really, really good job of finding him. You know, (Harrell) knows where he wants the ball and if you get him touches early like that, he can do that.”

The team made a more concerted effort to get into the paint to start the second half, scoring 10 of its next 12 points inside and extending the lead to its largest of the night at 53-24 by the 16:46 mark.

UIW (0-1) switched to a 1-3-1 defense, which slowed Texas State’s offense down and caused seven turnovers — more than double than what the Bobcats had in the first half. The visitors were still able to get into the teeth of the defense and draw fouls, but sank just 2-7 at the free throw line.

The Cardinals found more open looks from deep on the other end, sparking a 28-12 run that cut the deficit down to 12 with three minutes left.

Fifth-year senior guard Shelby Adams put the game away, grabbing his third steal of the game and making three of Texas State’s final four baskets to clinch the 75-57 victory.

“​​I thought it was a good game for us,” Johnson said. “You know, we were looking to come out and to be the aggressor, push it in tempo. And also, we were looking to come out and try to establish a better playing style than last week. I thought our early-season jitters caught up with us and we didn't move the ball — player movement and ball movement — as well as we should have (against St. Mary’s).”

Asberry had a game-high 20 points, followed by Adams with 14 and Drinnon with 12. Fifth-year senior forward Isiah Small led the team with six rebounds to go along with nine points.

The Bobcats (1-0) will play in the second leg of its five-game road stretch on Friday, taking on LSU (1-0). The team will keep looking for ways to keep its fresh faces comfortable.

“I feel like we were connected more,” Asberry said. “I feel like that was probably our hugest problem. And now I just feel like now we're gelling together more.”