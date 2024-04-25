Bobcats bounce back with shutout win over UIW

The Bobcats bounced back against the Incarnate Word Cardinals winning via the run-rule 10-0.

Texas State received help from catcher August Ramirez who hit two home runs for five RBIs.

“It was huge for us after the weekend we had,” Ramirez said. “It builds our confidence up. Hopefully we can run with this and take it into the weekend.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bobcat pitching rotation threw their first shutout of the season with Tony Robie earning his fourth win of the season.

The senior threw five innings and allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out four batters.

“[Robie] was attacking right out of the gate,” Ramirez said. “He filled up the strike zone really well. He kept his temper down and kept his confidence. When he needed to reset, he reset and got back to hitting the strike zone.”

Taylor Seay and Dalton Buckingham closed out the game pitching the sixth and seventh inning to keep UIW off the scoreboard.

With the pitching staff allowing an average of 2.75 runs per game over the last four contests, Head Coach Steven Trout was proud of the rotation for continuing to put together strong outings.

“On the pitching side, Robie threw really well,” Trout said. “Then the guys in the [bullpen] threw their first shutout of the season, so I’m really excited for them. They threw the ball well Saturday and Sunday, so it was a really good day of throwing the baseball.”

Ramirez started the offensive attack in the bottom of the second inning. With third baseman Aaron Lugo reaching base after being hit by a pitch, the senior catcher blasted a two-run home run into right field, giving the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.

The offensive momentum continued in the bottom of the third inning. Following a leadoff single by second baseman Chase Mora, designated hitter Ryne Farber connected with an RBI single through the right side of the infield to put the Bobcats up 3-0.

Left fielder Daylan Pena hit a single through the left side of the infield before Lugo hit an RBI double, extending the lead to 4-0.

With runners on second and third, Ramirez struck again blasting his second homer, a three-run shot over the right field wall, making it a 7-0 game.

“When Augie is hitting bombs over the net, you know he is lined up in the right way,” Trout said. “He worked really hard earlier in the day, and it paid off.”

Shortstop Davis Powell pushed the Bobcats over the run-rule threshold in the bottom of the sixth inning. With runners on first and second, Powell delivered the game winning runs with a threerun home run to push the Bobcat lead to 10-0.

Texas State will be back in conference play on the road against Arkansas State.

With the Bobcats sitting in 11th place in the conference with only ten teams making the conference tournament, Texas State looks to have a late season turnaround with only four conference series left in the season.

“Everybody is playing for their lives right now with the conference tournament coming up,” Trout said. “It’s a big weekend for us, so hopefully we can go in there, play good baseball and get after it on the road.”

Texas State is scheduled to play Arkansas State Friday night in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Friday night.

