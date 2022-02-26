Bobcats bounce back to hold off Arkansas State

After a disappointing loss to Appalachian State, the Texas State women’s basketball team needed a big win in order to keep their momentum going heading into conference tournament play.

Behind 25 points from Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State held off a stubborn Arkansas State team in a 84-75 win on Thursday.

The win puts the Bobcats in fourth place in the Sun Belt conference standings.

Despite having five players — including Hood score in double figures — Texas State struggled defensively to contain the Arkansas State offense, especially in the first half.

“I think all wins are good wins,” head basketball coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I was pretty disappointed in our defense that the team can tell you in the first half. I was more than disappointed, I was heated and hot. I thought we did a better job as the game progressed and that’s what we are looking for. The defense needs to carry us into the conference tournament.”

Texas State (14-12, 9-5 Sun Belt) got off to a hot start by taking advantage of three Red Wolf turnovers converting them into points.

After a Lauryn Thompson layup, Arkansas State (11-15, 4-9) was forced to take a timeout as it trailed 6-0.

With Arkansas State jumping on the board after a layup by Jireh Washington, Texas State still maintained its lead as the Bobcats led 13-5 with 5:50 left in the first quarter.

The Red Wolves, however, made a dent into the deficit with a 7-3 run to cut the lead down to 16-12.

Three straight made three pointers by the Red Wolves’ Mailyn Wilkerson made it a three-point game with Texas State now leading 21-18.

As apart of a 15-5 run by Arkansas State at the end of the first quarter, the Red Wolves had wrestled the lead from the Bobcats and taken a 25-21 lead.

The second quarter saw both teams take turns taking the lead with neither team securing a lead larger than six points.

With Texas State trailing at 34-28 following another Arkansas State three pointer, the Bobcats went on a 6-0 run to tie the game up at 34-34.

Despite Arkansas State retaking the lead at 36-34, Ja’Kayla Bowie’s three pointer had Texas State back in front up 37-36.

However, a layup by Trinitee Jackson towards the end of the second quarter had the Red Wolves out in front and with the lead at halftime up 38-37.

Texas State immediately jumped out of the gate in the third quarter going on a 10-2 run to go up 47-40.

The Bobcats continued to put on the offensive pressure going on a 7-0 run to put Texas State up 54-42, which was the largest lead for the team at that point with 4:58 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas State climbed back into the game, cutting the lead down to 59-53 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.

Texas State was up 65-58 heading into the fourth quarter

The Bobcats started off hot in the fourth quarter as a 7-2 run, including five points from Hood, to put Texas State up 72-60.

However, a 7-0 run by Arkansas State forced a timeout for Texas State as the Bobcat lead was down to 72-67 with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas State continued to fight back and soon found themselves trailing 77-73 with under 1:30 left in the game.

But Texas State was able to pull away from the Red Wolves on route to a 84-75 win.

Along with Hood’s 25 points, Lauryn Thompson, Kennedy Taylor, and Ja’Kayla Bowie were tied for second in points with 12 followed by Sierra Dickson with 11 points.

Texas State wrapped up the week with the regular-season finale against Little Rock on Senior Night. Saturday’s game against the Red Wolves began after press time.