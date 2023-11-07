Bobcats claim seventh straight West Division title by sweeping Trojans

Though many people thought this was going to be a rebuilding year for the Texas State volleyball program, the Bobcats reminded everyone that the Sun Belt West Division title still runs through San Marcos.

Texas State swept the double header series with the Troy Trojans on the road, as the Bobcats not only extended their winning streak to eight games but also captured the program’s seventh straight Sun Belt West Division Title.

In the first game of the series, Texas State defeated Troy, despite dropping the first set to win 3-1 (16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 2514).

Outside hitter K.J. Johnson led the Bobcats in kills with 17, followed by Samantha Wunsch with 14 and Maggie Walsh with six.

Ryann Torres helped set up the points for the Bobcats with 38 assists.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas State held the net with 18 blocks, headed by Wunsch with six, followed by Jade Defraeye with five and Bailey Hanner with four.

Alyssa Ortega held the back line for the Bobcats with 16 digs, followed by Walsh with 14 and Johnson with 10.

In the second game of the double-header, the Bobcats completed the sweep with another win 3-1 (25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-16).

Wunsch led the team in kills with 20, with Johnson coming in second with nine and Defraeye with seven.

Torres once again played a vital role in the win, with 42 assists in the game.

At the net, the Bobcats continued to show their dominance with 20 blocks.

Defraeye and Hanner led the team with five blocks apiece, followed by Torres and Sophie Childs with three.

Ortega continued to be solid at the back line with 25 digs, followed by Walsh with 16 and Johnson with 13.

Lady Rattlers win season opener against Taft.

The San Marcos Girls Basketball team opened the 2023-2024 on a high note as the Lady Rattlers defeated the San Antonio Taft Lady Raiders, 56-45.

The Lady Rattlers return home tonight as San Marcos hosts Smithson Valley.

Area Football Roundup

Two Hays County teams will see their season continue through the month of November and possibly into December as both the Dripping Springs Tigers and the Wimberley Texans qualified for the playoffs in football.

Dripping Springs (8-2) will open the Bi-District round of the playoffs hosting the Cedar Park Vista Ridge Rangers (7-3) on Friday.

Wimberley will be at Alamo Heights for their Bi-District showdown as the Texans take on the Pearsall Mavericks.

