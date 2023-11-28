Bobcats clinch bid to NCAA Tournament, will play SMU

After being snubbed from a tournament bid last year, Head Coach Sean Huiet and the rest of the Texas State volleyball team sat around the TV screen nervously watching as the selection show continued to rattle participants for the 64-team bracket in the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Championships.

Joy filled the presidential house as the screen flashed Texas State on the bracket. The team celebrated the program’s first tournament bid since 2020 and the first at large bid in program history.

With Texas State being one of four teams from the Sun Belt to qualify for the tournament, the accomplishment was worth celebrating.

“A lot of people thought this was a rebuilding year for us,” said Head Coach Sean Huiet. “But we knew how good this team could be. Our team is playing really good volleyball at the right time. I thought the Sun Belt was deserving of four bids, and we knew we were going to be right there at the end. It was a big sigh of relief. We’re just really excited.”

Texas State will stay close to home as the Bobcats were selected to the Austin Sub-Regional at the University of Texas with all games being played at Gregory Gym.

The Bobcats will take on the SMU Mustangs, winners of the Amercian Athletic Conference.

The winner of Texas State-SMU will play the victor of Texas-Texas A&M.

With Texas State playing in Austin, it will allow the Bobcat fan base to cheer on the ‘Cats who are making their 13th NCAA Tournament Appearance in program history.

“I love playing in Gregory Gym, it’s a fun atmosphere,” Huiet said. “The fact that we can have a big crowd there supporting us is huge for us. I’m excited that we’re close to home for that reason.”

Tip-off for Texas State-SMU is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Gregory Gym.

cmcwilliams@ sanmarcosrecord.om Twitter: @ColtonBMc