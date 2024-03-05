Bobcats comeback to defeat Louisiana Monroe in win

Texas State ended a five game losing streak to close out the regular season in Strahan Arena, as the Bobcats defeated the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 76-73.

Behind 18 points from graduate senior guard Ja’Niah Henson and 15 points from junior Jaylin Foster, the Bobcats ended the season on a high note as the they prepared for the conference tournament.

“It felt good, considering the fact [ULM] was talking trash a little bit,” Henson said. “I’m not really the type to say anything, just smirk. But to get that win felt really good.”

Following a series of painful losses including three straight home losses, closing out the final game at Strahan was critical not only heading into the conference tournament but for the senior class as well.

“I actually felt good coming in here today,” Foster said jokingly. “It was a good feeling, and I was glad that we could stick this game out for our seniors.”

With five minutes left in the second period, Texas State found themselves in a deep hole down 28-16.

But the Bobcats closed out the second period on a 10-2 run to cut ULM’s lead down to 30-26 heading into halftime.

Both the third and fourth period were a fierce competitive battle with neither team holding a lead larger than five points with both the Bobcats and the Warhawks trading the lead back and forth.

In the final minute of the game, Texas State trailed 70-69 before freshman Julia Coleman hit the layup to give the Bobcats the lead at 71-70.

ULM hit the dramatic three-pointer while being fouled with 30 seconds left in the game to go up 7371.

The Warhawks missed the free throw allowing Coleman to grab the rebound before being fouled to send the freshman to the line.

Coleman made the first free throw before missing the second allowing Foster to grab the rebound and put up the two points to give Texas State a 74-73 lead.

The Bobcats forced the turnover forcing ULM to foul as Foster hit the final two free throws to seal the win at 76-73.

Coleman finished the game with 13 points and a team high 14 rebounds for the freshman’s second double-double of the season.

Texas State opens tournament play against Georgia Southern tonight at 11:30 a.m. in Pensacola, Florida.

All SBC Tournament games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc