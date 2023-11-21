Bobcats defeat rival UTSA in home opener despite injury plagued roster

In the first home game of the 2023-2024 season, Texas State defeated their arch-rivals, the UTSA Roadrunners, in a 72-62 win.

Leading the team with 19 points, newcomer Christian Turner, a transfer from Troy, was excited not only for the win but also playing in his first I-35 Rivalry Game.

“It felt great,” Turner said. “Everyone was saying this was a rivalry game so this is my first time playing in the I-35 [Rivalry]. It’s good to get our first home win.”

The win was the first over the Roadrunners since 2018 and the first win over UTSA in San Marcos since 2015.

After losing to the Roadrunners 61-56 last year, starting forward Brandon Love, who finished the game with 18 points and 14 rebounds, said he was happy to exact some revenge.

“It feels good,” Love said. “They beat us last year so it’s exciting to beat them this year.”

Being back home for the first time this season following a three-game road trip, it took awhile for Head Coach Terrence Johnson’s squad to adjust to the friendly confines of Strahan Arena–especially with having new players on the roster.

“It’s good to be back home,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of new players and I noticed earlier today we didn’t know our home routine because it had been such a long time. … But it’s an absolute blessing to be home and playing in front of the Bobcat faithful. There was a great turnout tonight. It felt like the beginning of a special season for us.”

Knowing how bad the sting of the UTSA loss was for the team last season, Johnson was happy to beat the Roadrunners in the first game of the season in front of 1,801 fans in attendance.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to win no matter who you play against. We took a step in the right direction. That is a well-coached team. They are tough to play against, they’re gritty and they throw a lot at you. We felt the sting of that loss last year for a long time, so it feels good to hold on to the win today.”

One of the keys to the Bobcats win was on the glass.

Texas State nabbed 41 rebounds against the Roadrunners while also outscoring UTSA in the paint, 32-14.

For Johnson, Texas State re-establishing themselves in the paint has been a key this season.

“We believe in his ability,” Johnson said. “It’s important for us to get him to believe in his ability. The 40 rebounds is who we want to be. We are trying to break a record and own the glass. We did so in our first two games and fell short in our third game. We are going to out rebound every team we play against.”

But the season is not without it’s bumps in the road.

Jordan Mason, Drue Drinnon, Davion Sykes, Tyrell Morgan and Coleton Benson all have been out with injuries since the summer.

With such a small roster, playing experience has been imperative.

“It’s super important,” Johnson said. “Experience is the best teacher. Guys came here because they want to play and be apart of something. But it’s one thing to see it and another to live it. What they are learning is the level of sacrifice it takes.”

cmcwilliams@ sanmarcosrecord.om Twitter: @ColtonBMc