Bobcats defeat Sam Houston State in Huntsville for first time since 2001

Texas State knocked off former conference rival Sam Houston State 7360 in the 178th meeting between the Texas State University System schools.

It was a historic win for Texas State as it marks the first time the Bobcats defeated the rival Bearkats in Huntsville since 2001.

“A little bit of a tale of two halves, but we’ll take it,” Johnson said. “Great team win, and I’m proud of the way we responded tonight. We beat a good team today, but we showed that we have what it takes to become a good team as well.”

The Bobcats trailed 3323 at halftime but were able to secure the win outsourcing the Bearkats in the second half 50-27.

It was a career night for Dylan Dawson as the guard scored a career-high 23 points.

“I’m happy for Dylan Dawson,” Johnson said. “He has been putting in the work, and it showed today. Jordan Mason settled us down and helped us execute. It was a total team effort, but our front court stepped up in a major way down the stretch. Chris Nix and Christian Turner gave us the grit and toughness we needed to compete in the trenches. This was a character-building win for the Bobcats, and I look forward to us stacking more days like this.”

Following Dawson’s 23 points was Mason who finished the game with 18 points and Brandon Love with 10 points.

Former San Marcos Rattler now turned Texas State Bobcat Guard Kaden Gumbs finished the game with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Texas State returned home Monday as the Bobcats hosted LeTourneau after the tie of press.

The Bobcats will then travel to Houston in a showdown with the No. 3 ranked Cougars who sit with a 11-0 record.

