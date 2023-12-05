Bobcats defeat UNT-Dallas improving to 5-2 overall

Texas State nabbed their fifth win of the season as the Bobcats dominated the UNT-Dallas Trailblazers 79-41.

Texas State and Head Coach Zenarae Antoine are now on a two game winning streak following a brief two game losing streak against Sam Houston State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

“This is a game where we had a great opportunity to play a lot of people,” Antoine said. “It’s the type of game you need coming off the road and coming into finals. What we did today was work on ourselves and get better after the last five games.”

The Bobcats improve to 5-2 overall as Texas State heads into both finals week and an upcoming road trip against Oklahoma State.

For Antoine, winning their fifth game of the season not only helps the team prepare for a tough Sun Belt Conference slate but also help the players during the last week of the school year.

“You want to be able to go into finals with confidence,” Antoine said. “Not that you want to set aside basketball, but it gives you a pretty good feeling about okay let me hone in and finish strong academically. The other piece is every single game is an opportunity for us to get better and prepare ourselves for a very tough Sun Belt Conference.”

With all of the Bobcat bench having over 10 minutes being on the floor, playing multiple student athletes is critical for not only the bench but for the starters as well.

“The live game experience is nothing like it,” Antoine said. “The whistle, running up and down, the potential different lineups, all of it is all positives as far as game experience goes. Especially for our student athletes who don’t get to play as much. It also allows the players that are playing to sit on the bench evaluate not only their game but to help others that are also on the floor.”

Texas State returns to play Saturday as the Bobcats take on Oklahoma State.

cmcwilliams@ sanmarcosrecord.om Twitter: @ColtonBMc