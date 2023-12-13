Bobcats drop 105 points on Jarvis Christian for win

Texas State found themselves back in the win column as the Bobcats defeated the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs, 107-58.

The Bobcats showed a little bit of rust in the first half with Texas State having not having played in over a week, before a second half rally put away the Bulldogs for the win. The team wasa helped out by forward Chris Nix who nabbed nine rebounds and 10 points.

“The first half definitely showed we hadn’t played in quite a bit,” Nix said. “We figured it out in the locker room what we needed to fix, and we came out in the second half and did that. But it’s about putting two halves together no matter how long you have off.”

Leading Jarvis Christian by only 12 points, the Bobcats started off hot by going on a 11-2 run, to take a 4829 lead As the Bobcats pushed their lead out to 58-32, Texas State poured it on again, this time going on a 16-0 run, to take a commanding 76-32 lead.

Though Head Coach Terrance Johnson said he was expecting a slow start after the break, he was proud of the team for answering the challenge in the second half.

“It’s been a long layoff, so I figured we would have some rust starting out,” Johnson said. “But I’m proud of how our guys responded in the second half. I thought we did a pretty good job guarding man to man early on in the game, and then we didn’t play with the same kind of energy to close out the first half that we require from our guys.”

Paving the way for the Bobcats was sophomore guard Jordan Mason.

In his third game back from injury, Mason again pushed the offense with a team high 20 points, along with six rebounds and six assists.

In just his third game back from an injury early in the season, this marks just the second time Mason has scored 20 or more points in the 2023-2024 season, following up a phenomenal freshman season.

“Jordan is a talented player,” Johnson said. “He can score in a multitude of ways, but he is ball tough. That is why he ends up at the free throw line so much. … He is important in what we do so we have to figure out how to get in rhythm and get him easier shots.”

But Mason wasn’t the only Bobcat with a great night of shooting, as six Bobcats scored in double figures.

“For the most part we did a good job of taking quality shots,” Johnson said. “It was probably one of our better games shooting the ball from the three point line but we [also] got some inside-outside looks. We also make made more free throws than what [Jarvis Christian] attempted, so anytime you can do that at home you give yourself a chance.”

Now the Bobcats shift their focus to Friday in a showdown with former conference rival Sam Houston State “We still have a ways to go to accomplish what we want to do,” Johnson said. “But this was a step in the right direction.”

