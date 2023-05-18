Bobcats drop fourth straight game vs TCU

Texas State’s woes continued last Tuesday night as the Bobcats fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 8-2.

The loss extends the Bobcats losing streak to four games as their record falls to 33-20 overall.

The game got off to an unusual start as Head Coach Steven Trout was ejected from the game in the top of the second inning as he argued with the third base umpire over a call made in the bottom of the first inning.

Following a one out walk by shortstop Davis Powell, second baseman Chase Mora hit his 16th home run of the season as the Bobcats took a 2-0 lead.

But the lead didn’t last long as TCU responded with a two-run home run of their own in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at 2-2.

The home run kicked the Horned Frog offense as TCU proceeded to score eight unanswered runs on route to a 8-2 win over Texas State.

The Bobcats look to round out the regular season on a high note while also keeping their dreams of making a NCAA tournament alive as Texas State hosts the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the final series of the regular season.

ULM comes into the series with a 16-35 overall record and a 5-21 conference record.

The Warhawks are also the Bobcats oldest conference opponent due to UTA leaving the Sun Belt for the WAC conference last year.

First playing during then Southwest Texas State’s first year in the Southland Conference in 1988, the Bobcats and the Warhawks have played 88 games with TXST leading the overall series 52-36.

In their last meeting, the Bobcats swept the regular season series against the Warhawks while also beating ULM in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Quarterfinals 8-2.

Texas State begins their series with the ULM tonight in San Marcos.

First pitch is at 6 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtomBMc