Bobcats drop road contest to Southern Miss

It was another tough loss for Texas State as the Bobcats fell on the road to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a 67-58 loss.

Despite the defeat, head coach Terrence Johnson is still proud of his team and is excited about what the Bobcats can do as the season progresses.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Johnson said. “I thought the guys played hard. We had opportunities down the stretch to win the game but came up short. Certainly disappointed but not discouraged at all. I like my team and think we have enough in the locker room to make a run down the stretch this season.”

It was another stellar night from both Nighael Cesear and Jordan Mason as the duo both scored a team high 12 points.

Senior guard Drue Drinnon also reached double digits in scoring with 10 points.

For Mason, this marks the fourth straight game the freshman guard has scored in the double digits.

This also marked the second straight game Ceaser finished the night scoring double digits following a 23 point effort against Georgia Southern.

Senior Tyrell Morgan had a career night as well as he finished the game with a career high 13 rebounds as the Bobcats outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-31.

The Bobcats trailed for the majority of the game, while only holding a lead twice on Saturday.

However, Texas State continuously fought back to keep the game close with Southern Miss only gaining a lead no larger than eight points in the second half.

The Bobcats took their only lead of the second half as Nate Martin hit the layup to put Texas State up at 55-53 with just 3:23 left in the game.

However, the Golden Eagles responded by closing out the game on a 14-3 run to seal the win at 67-58.

Texas State goes on the road Thursday night for a showdown with the rival Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.