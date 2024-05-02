Bobcats drop slugfest to rival Roadrunners

Host Monarchs this weekend

In another offensive slugfest against their archrivals, Texas State dropped their road contest against the UTSA Roadrunners 11-9 in the I-35 Rivalry.

The loss drops the Bobcats’ record to 22-24 overall in the 103rd meeting between the two rivals.

Texas State struck the first blow in the first inning. After a leadoff walk from center fielder Kameron Weil and a single up the middle by second baseman Chase Mora, designated hitter Ryne Farber hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Weil to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats added two more runs in the inning, scoring on a wild pitch and a mistimed throw at third base on the pick-off attempt.

Texas State added their final run of the inning with an RBI single from catcher August Ramirez, extending the lead to 4-0. The Bobcats tacked on another run in the top of the second inning on an RBI single from Aaron Lugo, making it a 5-0 game.

Unfortunately for Texas State, their early lead vaporized.

The Roadrunner offense heated up in the bottom of the second inning, starting with a solo home run. Later in the at-bat, UTSA put runners on the corners with one out.

A double into left center field scored a run for the Roadrunners before a sac fly made it a 5-3 game.

Texas State was unable to score any runs in the top of the third inning, allowing UTSA to make it a one score game in the following at-bat after an RBI double.

Another scoreless at-bat in the fourth inning for the Bobcats opened the door for the Roadrunners to take control of the game in the next at-bat.

UTSA loaded up the bases with no outs following a single and two hit batters allowed by the Bobcat pitching staff.

After a Roadrunner strikeout, UTSA broke the game open, hitting a grand slam to take their first lead of the game at 8-5.

Texas State had a much needed response in the next inning.

Third baseman Aaron Lugo started the at-bat with a leadoff double before being brought home by shortstop Davis Powell on the RBI single, cutting the lead down to 8-6.

But UTSA had an answer in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Despite the Bobcats getting the first two outs of the Roadrunner at-bat, UTSA was able to reach base following a dropped third strike on a Bobcat throwing error.

After a single and walk to load up the bases, the Roadrunners scored all three runners on a double to right field, pushing their lead to 11-6.

Ramirez gave the Bobcats life in the top of the seventh inning.

After a walk by left fielder Daylan Pena, Ramirez connected with a two-run home run over the wall in center field to cut the UTSA lead down to 11-8.

Texas State later made another cut in their deficit in the top of the eighth inning with a RBI single by Chase Mora.

Down 11-9 in the top of the ninth inning, Texas State looked to make their comeback.

But it was meant to be. The Bobcats went down in order to seal the Texas State defeat.

The Bobcats look to get back on track this weekend when Texas State hosts Old Dominion in a three game conference series.

The first game of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Ballpark.

