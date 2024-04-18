Bobcats earn second win in slugfest win over UIW

Texas State won their second game in a row out slugging the Incarnate Word Cardinals to win 10-8.

The Bobcats improved their overall record to 1919 and have won consecutive games for the first time since late March.

Texas State made a statement in the top of the first inning. With the runners on first and second with one out while blowing his signature gum bubble, second baseman Aaron Lugo blasted a three-run home run over the wall in left field giving the Bobcats a 3-0 lead.

After a scoreless second and third inning, Texas State struck again. Following a walk by catcher Rashawn Galloway, right fielder Cade Manning hit an RBI double into left field to score Galloway and extend the lead to 4-0.

UIW both in the fourth and fifth inning scored one run a piece to cut the lead down to 4-2.

Following two straight grounds in their at-bat during the top of the sixth inning, the Bobcats hit consecutive singles from Galloway and shortstop Chase Mora.

Manning continued his hot streak for the game by hitting a RBI single into right field pushing the Bobcat lead to 5-2.

Third baseman Alex Gonzales followed up Manning with an RBI single of his own to score Mora and extend the lead to 6-2.

After the Cardinals made a call to the bullpen, center fielder Kameron Weil continued the scoring fest with his own RBI single, scoring Manning to make it a 7-2 game.

Shutting out UIW in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bobcats tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh.

Following a one-out single by Lugo, first baseman Alec Patino scored Lugo on an RBI double into center field giving the Bobcats a commanding 8-2 lead.

UIW cut the lead down to 8-3 after hitting a solo home run in the next atbat but Texas State had an answer.

With runners on second and third with no outs, designated hitter August Ramirez hit a two-run RBI single up the middle to push the lead out to 103.

But to the Bobcats dismay, the Cardinals were not out of the fight. After adding one run in the eighth inning following a RBI single, UIW began to make their comeback in the bottom of the ninth.

The Cardinals loaded up the bases with no outs following a two singles and a walk.

A passed ball by the Bobcats allowed the Cardinal base-runner on third to score to make it a 10-5 game as the runners moved up a base.

A UIW RBI single made it a 10-6 game before a sac fly by the Cardinals cut the lead down to 10-7.

UIW loaded up the bases once more with one. The Bobcats got a crucial second out on the fielder’s choice but the Cardinals scored another run to make it 10-8.

An intentional walk by the Bobcats loaded up the bases as Texas State looked to get the force out with two outs.

But the force wasn’t needed. Pitcher Tony Robie dashed the hopes of the UIW comeback, freezing the batter on the strikeout, sealing the Bobcat win at 10-8.

Lugo led the charge for the offense going 2-5 from the plate with three RBIs. Ramirez, Weil and Manning also pushed the offense with two hits apiece from the trio along with two RBIs.

Starting Pitcher Rhett McCaffety earned the win for the Bobcats with pitching through three innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and striking out six batters.

Texas State returns home for a three game series against South Alabama.

The first game of the three game series is set for Friday at Bobcat Ballpark.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc