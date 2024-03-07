Bobcats fall to A&M Corpus Christi in first home loss

Texas State could not pull off another miracle as the Bobcats fell to the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders 6-5 in the first home loss of the season.

The loss was disappointing for the Bobcats and Head Coach Steven Trout as the Bobcat offense only mustered six hits while the pitching staff gave up nine hits, six earned runs and 10 walks in the loss.

'I thought we played pretty horrible to be honest with you,'Head Coach Steven Trout said. 'Allowed 10 walks, and you are not going to beat a lot of teams doing that, only had six hits and hit a lot of fly balls. That is exactly what we did as a coaching staff to prep the guys not to happen, exactly happened. It doesn't matter who you play, and Corpus is playing some pretty good baseball right now, we didn't show up to play tonight. We will get that fixed over the next few games.'

The Bobcats found themselves in a hole early down 2-0 after the second inning only to tie it up at 2-2 after the third.

The Islanders retook the lead to go back up 4-2 before Texas State made it a 4-3 game in the seventh inning following a Kameron Weil sac bunt scoring one run.

Chase Mora retook the lead for the Bobcats in the same inning hitting a tworun RBI single to make a 5-4 game.

But the Islanders had the last say hitting a two-run RBI single of their own to retake the lead 6-5 and the win.

Texas State looks to rebound this weekend as the Bobcats host Sam Houston State in a three game series.

