Bobcats fall short in upset bid against No. 5 TCU

Texas State was unable to pull off a major early season upset as the Bobcats fell to the No. 5 ranked TCU Horned Frogs 6-5.

The Bobcats were handed their first loss of the season as Head Coach Steven Trout was proud of the team for going headto- head against one of the best teams in the nation.

“That was a good battle against No. 5 TCU on the road. I think tonight showed this is a talented team, and we can play with anybody,” Trout said. “But it comes down to small execution when you play a really good team. You've got to find a way to make plays or get a bunt down, and we've just got to fine tune those things. I’m proud of how the Bobcats competed all night long and am excited for what’s to come moving forward.”

Texas State found themselves in a hole early in the game as the Horned Frogs scored five runs in the first three innings to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

Following a strikeout in the top of the fourth inning, sophomores Rashawn Galloway and Chase Mora hit consecutive singles to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Outfielder Cameron Thompson scored the first run for the Bobcats by scoring Galloway on the fielder’s choice to cut the lead down to 5-1.

The fifth inning saw the Bobcats do more damage as catcher Ian Collier reached base on a one-out double.

Collier then scored as freshman outfielder Ryne Farber hit another double to make it a 5-2 game.

Shortstop Davis Powell scored Farber on second with a RBI single as the Bobcats now made it a 5-3 game.

Following a strikeout and a Galloway infield single, the Bobcats capitalized on a TCU error to score one more run as Texas State cut the lead down to 5-4.

The Bobcats were unable to score more runs in the fifth as Texas State’s at-bat ended on a ground out to the second baseman.

The Horned Frogs added another run to their lead to make it 6-4 as the Bobcats once again tried to make their comeback.

First baseman Aaron Lugo made it a one-run game hitting a rare insidethe- park home run as Texas State made a 6-5 game.

TCU foiled the Bobcats comeback attempts in the top of the ninth inning as the Horned Frogs held on for the 6-5 win.

Texas State will be back on the field this weekend as the Bobcats will participate in the Karbach Round Rock Classic.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc