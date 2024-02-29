Bobcats grab another critical win over Louisiana Monroe

Texas State captured another crucial conference win as the Bobcats defeated the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 73-55.

With the win, the Bobcats improve to 13-17 overall and their conference record to 6-11 as Texas State is now just 1.5 games out of 7th place.

“It’s that time of year where it’s that home stretch, and we need everything we got today out of our guys,” Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “Which was the focus, the energy, the effort and the connectivity that we feel we’ve been building towards. What I take away from this is, man, our team took a step in the right direction today. My question is, how will we be tomorrow? But at the same time, I’m not ready to look at tomorrow, and I’m really proud of my team for how they responded today, to come off the road and get their minds right on a short turnaround.”

The Bobcats jumped out to a 11-2 lead on the Warhawks in the first half and failed to relinquish the lead using a combination of shooting 53.1% from the field and 90% from the free throw line.

Jordan Mason led the team in scoring with 13 points followed by Joshua O’Garro with 11 and Davion Sykes with 10.

Sykes also led the team in rebounds with 10 to collect his second straight double-double.

Texas State is back home this Friday as the Bobcats host Troy in the regular season finale.

