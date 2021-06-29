Bobcats land seven on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt teams

Seven Bobcats were named to the Phil Steele 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams last week, including three on the all-conference Second Team.

Junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee was selected to the Second Team offense after catching 40 passes for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns — a mark that ranked seventh in the FBS. He was joined by redshirt freshman Dalton Cooper, who started all 12 games for Texas State at left tackle bolstering an offense that averaged 27.7 points per game. Junior defensive lineman Nico Ezidore was a Second Team defense selection, earning 13.0 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks in 2020.

Sophomore running back Brock Sturges and punter Seamus O’Kelly were both named to the Third Team. Sturges led the team with 532 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries while also adding 116 yards and a score on 11 catches. O’Kelly averaged 41.0 yards per punt on 57 attempts, ranking third in the Sun Belt. He also landed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Sophomore defensive back DeJordan Mask and kicker Seth Keller rounded out the teams as Honorable Mentions. Mask totaled 49 tackles in 10 games while also breaking up five passes. Keller became the maroon and gold’s starting kicker three weeks into the season and connected on eight of nine field goal attempts, his longest coming from 48 yards out, and 32 of 33 PAT attempts.

Texas State will host Baylor in the 2021 season opener inside Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.