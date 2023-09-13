Bobcats look for better execution this Saturday

Coming off a tough loss against rival UTSA, the Bobcats were back on the field as Texas State prepared for their home opener against Jackson State.

After further evaluation from last Saturday’s performance, Head Coach G.J. Kinne pointed to the Bobcats execution on the offensive side of the ball.

“Last Saturday was disappointing and really hurt,” Kinne said. “They (UTSA) are a really good team. Watching the film, it really came down to execution. We just didn’t execute well enough on offense. I thought the defense played really well at times but they played too many snaps. They got tfls (tackles for loss) and affected the quarterback.

UTSA held the Bobcat offense to only 13 points while limiting Texas State to only 211 passing yards and 31 rushing yards.

For Kinne, the blame is not on only one offensive unit.

“It’s not always the offensive line, the running backs have to hit the holes,” Kinne said. “The quarterbacks have to control the extra defender. That’s something we worked on all week but when we got out there it didn’t happen. So we have to do a better job coaching, and they have to do a better job executing.” But for Kinne, the loss was similar to a defeat last season at his previous job at Incarnate Word.

Squaring off with the Southeastern Lions, UIW fell in an offensive shootout 41-35 ending on a game winning 59 yard touchdown pass by the Lions with no time remaining.

“It reminded me of last year against SLU in Week Four,” Kinne said. “We went out there and for some reason it didn’t feel right. They got one on us.”

But the loss was a blessing in disguise as it led to a nine game winning streak for the Cardinals which clinched both a Southland Conference Title and a berth in the FCS Semifinals which the Bobcats look to replicate.

“Sometimes it’s good to get punched in the mouth,” Kinne said. “How you respond shows some of your deficiencies and the things you need to focus on. The good thing is that we have the right coaches and the right players. We just have to go out there and do it.”

