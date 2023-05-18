There was a nervous energy for the Bobcats sitting in the University Events Center watching the NCAA Softball Selection Show not knowing if they were going to be selected as an at-large bid.

But to the relief of everyone in the room, including senior third baseman Sara Vanderford, the graphic flashed across the screen as Texas State was selected to play in the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament where the Bobcats will be in the Austin Regional.

“It was awesome. What more can you want?” Vanderford said. “That is what you play for all year. The biggest thing is that we got it because it was up in the air whether or not we were going to make it. Having your name pop up gives you relief because you made it, but now it’s go time. This is when it gets more fun, and you have to work harder. It’s more about being thankful, but also pushing the bar because that is what we are here to do.”

The feeling was mutual for Head Coach Ricci Woodard who is making her 10th career tournament appearance since taking over the softball program in 2001.

“Relief was probably the first thing I felt,” Woodard said. “These young ladies have done a really good job of fighting through the hard part of the season. There was a point in the season where we were not really good, so it is one of those deals where if you figure it out as a team you hope that you have done enough as a team that you get rewarded for your hard work.”

It was a complete 180-degree turn for the Bobcats who were in the same position last year but missed out on a bid.

“Last year we just saw the opposite results,” Woodard said. “We did better as the year went on, but we didn’t get selected … to be in that spot, and know you did just enough while also having a better ball club than what we had in the middle of the season is what makes that more exciting.”

Being a part of the last team to make it to a regional during the 2021 season, Vanderford and the rest of the upperclassmen look to lead a young core of players on the expectations of the tournament.

“It is definitely our job to step up,” Vanderford said. “We have to help everyone understand that this is going to be a lot, but we have to control what we can control. We have to go out there and play with nothing to lose. Going in there not only with a chip on your shoulder but also playing your game.”

This will be Bobcats second straight trip to the Austin Regional though the Bobcats will have no problems playing at Red and Charline McCombs field having played there not only in the regional but also in tournament earlier in the season.

“I think it’s great even though I would like to experience somewhere else,” Vanderford said. “But also having that experience in Austin helps. You know what to expect, what the field looks like and how it plays. It is to our advantage, of course, so it’s going to be loud and different because it is regional.”

The tournament will feature familiar teams in both Texas and Texas A&M along with Big East Champion Seton Hall.

Though Texas State will be one of the lower seeds in the regional, it is a place the Bobcats relish.

“The fun thing is that you are the underdog,” Woodard said. “Whenever you are placed with Texas and Texas A&M it means you are always going to be the underdog. That is always a fun place for us to be at Texas State. We get to play a little bit looser and there won’t be a lot of pressure. But it also means that they already know us and the players know each other. It adds a little bit more to the story unlike the last time we were there when we had to play the Oregon Ducks who didn’t know anything about us.”

Texas State starts play against Texas A&M Friday night in double elimination.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtomBMc