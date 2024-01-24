Bobcats losing skid hits five against Red Wolves

Texas State was unable to snap their four game losing streak as the Bobcats fell to the Arkansas State Red Wolves 57-53.

The defeat was another difficult loss for the Bobcats and Head Coach Zenarae Antoine who were once again plagued by their ability to not have a good third period start.

“This is tough for our student athletes, because they put in a lot of work,” Antoine said. “Everyone sees that we fight and battle. Finding a way to close out games is going to be really important for us. I feel like a broken record, as the old folks would say, but our third quarter start was poor.”

Entering the third period, Texas State led Arkansas State 30-23 capped off in the second period by a buzzer beating three pointer by senior guard Ja’Niah Henson.

The Bobcats lead then evaporated quickly before Texas State could respond as the Red Wolves opened the third period on a 12-0 run to take a 35-30 lead with less than five minutes in the period.

Texas State was able to outscore Arkansas 7-4 during the rest of the period, but the Bobcats were unable to retake the lead as they trailed 39-37.

The Bobcats responded following their poor third period start with a excellent fourth period start as Texas State went on a 10-0 run that started in the third period to give the ‘Cats a 45-39 lead.

Texas State went on to hold a 47-41 lead with six minutes remaining in the game as the Bobcats looked to end their losing skid.

Unfortunate for the Bobcats, Arkansas State had other plans.

The Red Wolves responded with a 12-0 run in the fourth period to take a commanding 53-47 lead with 29 second left in the game.

A three pointer by Henson cut the lead down to 53-50, but Texas State was behind the eight-ball.

Forced to foul Arkansas State, the Red Wolves hit four free throw shots to extend their lead to 57-50 as the Bobcats fell 57-53 following a made three pointer by senior forward Morgan Hill.

Henson finished the game leading the Bobcats with 22 points, the third consecutive game the senior has finished with 20 or more points.

Texas State will be back on the court Thursday against South Alabama.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc